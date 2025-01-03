Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid will appeal Vinicius Junior red card – ‘It was two yellows’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that they will be appealing Vinicius Junior’s red card, after he was dismissed against Valencia for the second time in three years, and just his third red card of his career. The Brazilian raised his arms to Stole Dimitrievski and was dismissed after a VAR review.

Away from the action, Dimitrievski secured a reaction after telling the Brazilian in his face to get to his feet, having gone down in the box. Vinicius shot to his feet and used both hands to push Dimitrievski, but not in the chest, rather his face. Ancelotti still felt that it was not worthy of a sending off.

“We’re going to appeal. What we think is that it wasn’t red, it was two yellows. He has been sent off, but the team has reacted to this difficulty, as it reacted to the missed penalty. We are going to appeal, I don’t know if they will accept it. I haven’t said anything to him, I have congratulated the players, I told them the same things as here.”

Ancelotti was reluctant to say that Vinicius had been baited into the sending off by Dimitrievski.

“It was a touch before from the goalkeeper and then a push from Vini. I think that two yellow cards were enough, the issue was over. I don’t want to say that he fell into the trap. He has tried to do things well, as always, sometimes he succeeds and sometimes a little less. But it ends here. I hope I can play the next game. And nothing more, he continues to be decisive for us.”

After the match, Vinicius took to social media to apologise to his teammates, but he might be sidelined for some time. If their appeal is not successful, Vinicius will face a suspension between two and four games for his actions.