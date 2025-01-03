Carlo Ancelotti cautious despite Real Madrid comeback – ‘I’m going to have to decide…’

Top of the table, Real Madrid’s 2-1 comeback win over Valencia involved all the drama a neutral could have wished for, but Carlo Ancelotti was much less pleased with the events at Mestalla. While clearly happy with the reaction, the Italian referred to their first half performance as ‘tremendously bad.’

Los Che went in front after 27 minutes through Hugo Duro, but given up three clear chances before that, and had Thibaut Courtois to thank that it wasn’t more.

“It’s difficult to explain how bad we were in the first half and how good we were in the second, and with one man less. They are three deserved points, but we cannot show these two faces. The first half was tremendously bad, the second part was tremendously good with ten.”

In the second half, Real Madrid reacted, and missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed before eventually getting on the scoresheet in the 85th minute.

“It bothers me that we have missed three penalties, I think I have to take responsibility for choosing who is going to take them.”

Jude Bellingham missed the penalty, and combined with Kylian Mbappe’s two misses against Athletic Club and Liverpool, has given them an unwanted record. Ultimately, it was Bellingham that rescued them with a goal and assist though.

“It was a great game for him, he did not lose faith after missing the penalty, it gave him extra motivation. Only he can have the last 30 minutes he did. He put in an extraordinary effort. It is a deserved reward for the game he played.”

Eduardo Camavinga came on at left-back and caused Los Che plenty of problems from there, but Ancelotti did not see that as the turning point in the match.

“The game had changed before. Mendy has played his game, he had a good game, with Vinicius on the outside we needed something more on the inside. And Camavinga has played a very good game, he has different characteristics.”

Real Madrid are next in action in the Copa del Rey on Monday, as they travel to Deportiva Minera, before a long trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup. It remains to be seen whether