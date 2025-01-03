Barcelona’s last shot at Dani Olmo registration: The legal challenge to follow

Barcelona appear to be on their last legs when it comes to keeping Dani Olmo and Pau Victor available for the rest of the season. After they missed the deadline to keep them registered for the rest of the season, Barcelona sent La Liga all of the required documents for the sale of their VIP seats, a deal worth a reported €110m that would allow them to do so.

However having missed the deadline, the latest is that La Liga will not allow Barcelona to keep Olmo and Victor registered, with rules stating that players cannot be registered twice. The upshot is that Barcelona’s only recourse to hold onto them contractually is to challenge their decision in the courts.

Barça are very clear that the law is on their side and that they have complied with the procedures to register Olmo and Pau Víctor. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

Various avenues are available to them legally, as explained by MD. They could allege force majeure, which refers to unforseen circumstances impeding them from getting the documents together for La Liga, although legal experts have noted that is unlikely to qualify for that ruling.

However the Catalan daily say their most likely point of argument is that the registration period should be extended until the 2nd of February rather than the 31st of December, including the January transfer window. Their supposition would be that without the transfer window open, it does not allow Barcelona to make transfers, and therefore increase their salary limit, putting them at a disadvantage, and impacting Olmo and Victor’s labour rights.

Without any legal opinion behind the following, it would seem a rather weak contention, given Barcelona themselves did try to increase their salary limit with the sale of their VIP boxes, a route that allowed them to increase their salary limit without using the transfer market. However the Blaugrana only need to persuade a judge that there is a sufficient challenge to suspend the unregistering of Olmo and Victor while they argue their case.