Fresh details emerge on Barcelona sale of VIP boxes as 1:1 rule beckons

Barcelona believe they are on the verge being back within their salary limit, having sent the documents of their most recent asset sale to La Liga. In an attempt, which may or may not be successful, to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season, the Blaugrana have agree to sell the commercial rights to some of their VIP seats at the newly renovated Camp Nou for the next two decades.

According to Relevo, the deal will be finalised for around €110m, with two entities from Dubai and Qatar respectively. MD say that the deal will not see all of the income from their VIP seats leave the club, and they expect to earn around €25k per year from each VIP seat all the same.

Laporta went to the Ciutat Esportiva to meet with Flick before his press conference. Neither has he gone down to the locker room to give explanations nor has he spoken to the two affected. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

That said, the total figure that Barcelona were forecast to make on the rights they have sold to those two businesses remains as of yet, unclear. Logically, those unnamed businesses would expect to add significant value on top of what they have spent, while Barcelona will lose out in terms of inflation too.

The Catalan paper go on to explain that Barcelona expect to be able to operate in the transfer market within their salary limit after this deal, covering the €60m that La Liga President Javier Tebas had said they were short. It means in effect that Barcelona can spend the same amount of money that they bring in, rather than being forced to use just 50% of the money the extra money they bring in towards their salary limit.

If that is the case, it would contradict recent reports, claiming that Barcelona remain €153m over their salary limit, nearly twice what the figure was last season. Given President Joan Laporta’s lack of transparency over their salary limit, and La Liga’s commitment to confidentiality on the matter, it is difficult to ascertain the truth of it. It could lead to the absurd situation where Barcelona lose Olmo and Victor for the rest of the season, but are able to spend in the transfer market.