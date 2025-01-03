Barcelona are currently embroiled in their registration crisis with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but if all goes smoothly, will consider selling Eric Garcia. The Catalan defender returned to the club three years ago, but has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

Last season was his first in La Liga as a guaranteed starter, after leaving on loan for Girona. At Hansi Flick’s request, Garcia returned to Barcelona this summer, but has again struggled for minutes, with most of his opportunities coming in midfield as an alternative to Marc Casado.

👀💣 El @GironaFC preparat per encarar i tancar el FITXATGE d’ÈRIC GARICA en el moment en el qual el Barça inscrigui a Pau Víctor i Olmo. Condició INDISPENSABLE. OPTIMISME amb el retorn del gran desig de Míchel. Traspàs al voltant dels 10M (fix i variable). @QueThiJugues pic.twitter.com/FcPKcZr4yO — Nil Solà (@Nilsola10) January 3, 2025

Girona attempted to bring him back last summer on a permanent deal, but Flick dug his heels in. Now however it is being reported that Barcelona will sanction a deal for Garcia to return to Girona if Olmo and Victor are registered without problems. Nil Sola of SER Catalunya reports that the agreement will be for around €10m between a fixed fee an variables for the 23-year-old, with 18 months remaining on his Barcelona contract.

Breaking: Barcelona consider the registrations of Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo to be resolved, in the absence of an official confirmation by La Liga or the RFEF. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

That said, Barcelona manager Flick did contradict those reports by saying that he had no knowledge of a desire from Garcia to leave the club on Friday afternoon. Garcia shares a good relationship with Girona manager Michel Sanchez though, who has gotten the best out of him since returning to Spain from Manchester City.