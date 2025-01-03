Barcelona manager Hansi Flick addresses potential exit in January transfer window – ‘No, I don’t think so’

Barcelona seem unlikely to do much business in the January transfer window, given their issues with their salary limit. However there are teams interested in snatching some of the fringe players from Hansi Flick.

Girona have made no secret of the fact that they are keen to bring Eric Garcia back to the club after a successful loan spell last season, and attempted to do so last summer. There has been talk of a fresh move from Barcelona’s Catalan neighbours this winter, with Garcia short of opportunities at Barcelona.

Flick was asked if he was aware of any intention that Garcia had to leave the club in the coming weeks, and the German manager explained that the 23-year-old remains a useful player in his eyes.

“No, I don’t think so. For us, he is a good player. He had the problem that at the end of last season, he had an injury. He is an intelligent player, he can play in different positions, and we are not thinking about that.”

Garcia has played 13 times this season for Barcelona, but has started just once in the last three months of action. More often than not Flick has chosen to use him in midfield rather than his preferred centre-back position too. With Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen on their way back from injury, many have wondered if Garcia’s opportunities will be reduced even further.