Barcelona make contract plan in case Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are not registered

Barcelona are nervously awaiting La Liga and the RFEF’s verdict on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor‘s registration, having submitted what they believe to be all the necessary documents to have them available again. However they are relying on an exception to the rule, with both players unregistered, and the deadline passed.

In theory, both players are able to leave the club on a free transfer on the final day of the transfer window, as without a registration, they are no longer the owners of their rights. Despite the line from the club being that they are not contemplating any other scenario which does not end with both being registered, Sport say they are making contingency plans.

Their information is that Barcelona will offer both Olmo and Victor a mutual termination of their contracts. However they would then agree for the same contracts to begin again on the 1st of July 2025, when the transfer window opens again. This would allow both players to find new teams for the next six months and continue playing, before returning to Barcelona – the Blaugrana are desperate not to lose either player permanently.

This clearly requires the consent and willingness of both players to commit their futures to Barcelona, foregoing considerable money in the process. Both would be able to negotiate as free agents if they choose to terminate their deals unilaterally, which by law they would be able to. There are conflicting reports on whether they would retain their salaries, but most reporting claims that they would be paid out their entire contracts by Barcelona. It should be noted that Olmo’s agent, Andy Bara, has publicly declared that they are not negotiating with anyone else, and that his client’s intention is to remain at the club.