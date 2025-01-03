Atletico Madrid stars set for Marbella Copa del Rey clash

Atletico Madrid kick off 2025 with a Copa del Rey trip to Marbella on January 4.

Los Rojiblancos open the New Year at the top of La Liga following a sensational final win of 2024 away at Barcelona.

However, with Simeone’s charges facing a less hectic schedule than their rivals this month, he will not hold back in Marbella.

With no trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, Simeone has eight days from the Marbella game, until their La Liga return at home to Osasuna.

As per reports from Marca, he will makes some rotations from the win in Catalonia, but the bulk of the starting XI will be the same.

Robin Le Normand is expected to start, as part of his ongoing return to full fitness, with Jose Maria Gimenez ruled out.

Juan Musso is in line to continue as Simeone’s Copa del Rey goalkeeper with Nahuel Molina also tipped for a recall.