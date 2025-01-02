What Barcelona believe they have to do to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor with La Liga

Barcelona are facing an institutional crisis entirely of their own making, with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor going unregistered past the January deadline. As things stand, they are unable to play for the rest of the season.

The Blaugrana maintain confidence that they will be able to register both though, and have them available for the rest of the season, in spite of the obvious issue, having applied to the RFEF for their licences. They believe if they can demonstrate the payment of the entirety of the €100m deal for their VIP boxes at Camp Nou, then La Liga will give the green light to the RFEF to grant both players their licences.

From their point of view, they presented the contractual agreement to La Liga on time, but were asked for further guarantees of payment, after previous instances where Barcelona struck deals but did not receive payment. MD say Barcelona believe they will have all of the documents in place by Friday, and are aiming to resolve the matter before Hansi Flick’s prematch press conference for their Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro.

Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor won't be able to play in the Champions League if they're not registered. @didacpeyret — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2025

Meanwhile RAC1 explain that Barcelona have received part of that €100m fee, but internal sources at the recognise that not all of the necessary cash was in their accounts by the deadline. If it is paid in its totality on Friday, and with the agreement submitted ahead of the deadline, they hope to get the green light still.

President Joan Laporta has already received heavy criticism from both Barcelona-supporting outlets and otherwise, with some declaring it perhaps a referendum on his future at the club. Already rival Victor Font has emitted a statement declaring that the fans and club deserve better. First and foremost, Pau Victor and Dani Olmo certainly are not being treated with the due respect.