Valencia will pay tribute to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid fixture

On Friday, Valencia and Real Madrid will play the first La Liga match of 2025. This fixture was originally supposed to be played in early November, but it was postponed because of Storm DANA, which had caused significant damage to the Valencian community.

In recent years, this fixture at the Mestalla has been a fiery occasion, especially after the racist abuse incident involving Vinicius Junior back in 2023. However, there will be respect shown pre-match.

As per Marca, Valencia are to pay a small tribute to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez before kick-off, which they will do because of Los Blancos’ contribution to helping the victims of the Storm DANA devastation.

Friday’s match promises to be a sparkling occasion, as Valencia ain to start well under new head coach Carlos Corberan. However, getting one over on Real Madrid will be very tricky, although they have avoided defeat in this fixture (at the Mestalla) in the last two seasons.