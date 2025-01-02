Valencia preparing for Real Madrid clash without two key players

Valencia are preparing for their debut under new manager Carlos Corberan on Friday on the biggest stage, with Real Madrid arriving at Mestalla. It’s an occasion that is usual celebrated, but there is little mood for partying in Valencia currently.

Los Che sit 19th currently, level on points with Real Valladolid, and four points adrift of safety. Real Madrid have struggled at Mestalla more than any other away ground in the last decade, with just two wins in that period, but Corberan’s chances of inspiring a result seem slim.

Especially when considering that star defender and captain Jose Gaya is struggling to make it back for the game. After a muscle problem almost a month ago, Gaya has been working double sessions to come back, but two days out from the game, only completed part of the training explain MD, alongside Mouctar Diakhaby. Meanwhile Giorgi Mamardashvili also trained individually ahead of the game, meaning it could be Stole Dimitrievski in goal for Valencia.

Real Madrid may or may not have David Alaba back in the squad for the first time themselves, but outside of their long-term injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, are coming into the game with a clean bill of health. It could be a strange atmosphere at Mestalla too, with Valencia fans hoping to organise a protest against owner Peter Lim, asking fans not to attend the game.