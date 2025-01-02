Up to 10 La Liga clubs interested in Barcelona star whose future is uncertain

Barcelona are in the midst of a precarious situation, as their inability to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the 31st of December deadline means that both players could terminate their contracts, should that be their wish.

If this were to happen, there would be a lot of interest in both players. And in Victor’s case, there would be a lot from Spain, as Relevo have reported that “half of La Liga” are interested in the young attacker, who joined Barcelona on a permanent basis from Girona last summer.

Victor has impressed this season, which is his first in professional football after spells in the youth categories of Barcelona and Girona. He could now look to move on to his third club in a matter of months, although there is confidence from within Can Barca that he and Olmo will be registered, with developments expected to occur on Friday.