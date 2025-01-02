Two possible January signings at Villarreal as former Real Madrid defender linked

Villarreal have had a relatively good start to the season, although their form had dipped in weeks prior to the winter break. With their sights firmly set on finishing inside the Champions League places, they will look to the transfer market this January in their bid to give themselves an added boost for the remainder of the campaign.

As per Marca, Villarreal want to bring in a new attacker, given that they have lost Ilias Akhomach for the rest of the season after his ACL injury. Specifically, they want a winger that can also play as a striker – Goncalo Guedes had been wanted, but Wolves are no longer willing to let him leave.

It will be loans that Villarreal look to, and another possible addition could be Rafa Marin, who has struggled for minutes at Napoli since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer. Him being added to Marcelino Garcia Toral’s squad would also be handy for the Yellow Submarine.