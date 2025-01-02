Top Real Madrid target now prioritising contract talks with current club

Real Madrid are in hot pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, but are also trying to land Alphonso Davies this month. The Bayern Munich left-back is seen as a top opportunity in the market, and a potential answer at the position for much of the next decade.

Davies agreed terms with Real Madrid in March of last year, and Los Blancos have not altered their offer, with both parties agreeing to talk again when the time comes. Relevo say that there is a discussion pending between the club and Davies’ agent in the coming weeks, but that any attempt to renegotiate with them could collapse the operation.

With Bayern pushing to renew him though, and positive reports coming out of Germany on the matter, Relevo explain that Davies is now prioritising talks with the Bavarian giants, in what is a major shift from several months ago. While previously Davies was not considering staying, both he and Bayern are now willing to compromise on their initial stances, and he will listen to their offer first and foremost.

Liverpool consider him a good opportunity, but he is not a priority, and like Manchester United, who had an offer turned down for him, they are behind both Los Blancos and Bayern in the queue. Barcelona are also keen to tell Davies that they could present a good offer, but their financial struggles have them on the outside looking in.

Real Madrid neglected to negotiate with Bayern in the summer over a move, treating it as almost a given that the Canadian would be available on a free transfer now. However it will be interesting to see if they move for another left-back if Davies does not arrive, with Fran Garcia considered a rotational option, and trust in Ferland Mendy up and down.