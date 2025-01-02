Second Barcelona player able to terminate contract amid registration issue

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Pau Victor of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona are still working on registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, despite the fact that the deadline has passed. If they are ultimately unsuccessful, it has now been confirmed that both players can choose to terminate their contracts with immediate effect.

The fact that Olmo can do so has been widely reported in recent days, and MD say that the situation is the same with Victor, who signed permanently from Girona last summer after a successful loan spell during the 2023-24 campaign.

Barcelona would have looked to loan out Victor if he could not play for them in the second half of the season, but he needs to be registered with La Liga for that to happen. As such, he – and Olmo – would be in limbo if the club cannot find a solution.

It is not clear how Victor views the situation, although he is likely still holding out hope that Barcelona can solve this registration issue in the last 24 hours.