Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘We will need less points to win La Liga’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has sent out a message of optimism in his first press conference of 2025, and declared that his side will not need the same number of points as last season to win La Liga.

The Italian coach was asked about Barcelona’s slump in results, taking just 5 points from their last 21 available, having started off the season in fine form. He admitted that he did not expect it, but said that the points total required to win La Liga would be lower this season.

“Nobody expected it, but the level of competitiveness in La Liga slightly lowers the points you need to win the title. The fact that Atletico is there also generates uncertainty and I think it will take less than 90 points to be champion.”

Ancelotti refused to be drawn into an answer on the crisis at Barcelona, who have not registered Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season. In terms of their rivals for the title, he believes that Atletico Madrid will put up just as much of a fight for the Liga title.

“As of today, they have an equal chance. As it happened to us in November, it happened to Barcelona in December. You have a slump and then you get competitive like before. Barcelona and Atletico have the same chances of competing in La Liga as us.”

"I don't know the matter in detail. What I can say is respect all clubs, institutions and rules. But I can't answer, because I don't know the exact details of the case." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti on #Barca's inability to register Dani Olmo. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/EOwf91Hn54 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 2, 2025

Last season Los Blancos amassed 95 points, one of their highest for some time, but they could have triumphed with 86 points over Barcelona, albeit the equation obviously changes in the final weeks depending on how close the race is. Certainly Real Madrid and Barcelona are both behind where they were in terms of points totals last year, although Atletico are now on a 12-game winning streak.