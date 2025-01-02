Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti delays David Alaba comeback

There is plenty of speculation over whether Real Madrid will sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this January, but the one reinforcement that Los Blancos will get at the back is David Alaba. The Austrian centre-back was a guaranteed starter before a double-knee injury last December, which has kept him out for over a year.

Ahead of their first game of the year against Valencia at Mestalla, it was pointed out to Ancelotti that coming out of the Christmas break his Real Madrid side have been defeated twice before, something that the Italian will be relaying to his side. He was also asked about Vinicius’ state of mind after winning the Best award.

'You've lost twice after Christmas before? Are the players focused?' "Thanks for telling me. I had forgotten this. From what I've seen in the last few days, the team looks motivated and focused. Tomorrow I will tell them this, it can be an extra motivation." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti pic.twitter.com/oPDiqw2RPv — Football España (@footballespana_) January 2, 2025

“Vinicius is very good. The holidays that the players have had have been good for them. He is fresh, excited and motivated by the awards he has received in recent days. Focused on making a difference tomorrow.”

Early on in the season, Ancelotti had noted that he was intending on giving his players mini holidays during the season, but has been prevented from doing so because of injuries. Aside from Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, Los Blancos have a clean bill of health, and Ancelotti was asked if he would now be implementing that plan.

“It’s possible. We’re thinking about doing something. Now we have a more complete squad, more rotations. When Alaba returns we will have the opportunity to rotate a little further back, which is the position in which we have suffered a little more. Next week he will start playing games. He’s very close. Around the 20th, maybe.”

Real Madrid face Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey after their clash with Valencia on Friday night, before jetting off to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup, where they clash with RCD Mallorca in the semi-final. In La Liga, Los Blancos return to action on the 19th of January with a home clash against Las Palmas which could be earmarked for Alaba’s return.