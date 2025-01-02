Real Madrid identify Manchester United star as alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are determined to sign a new right-back in 2025, given that Dani Carvajal is currently out long-term with a serious knee injury. Lucas Vazquez is also coming towards the end of his career, so a successor (or two) is needed, and while Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player being pursued right now, he isn’t the only one on the list.

Real Madrid will hope to agree a pre-contract with Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks, but if he decides to stay with Liverpool instead, a likely alternative is Diogo Dalot. As per iNews (via CaughtOffside), Los Blancos are interested in the Portuguese defender, who has had a difficult season at Old Trafford up until now.

There is no doubt that Dalot would be a significant downgrade from Alexander-Arnold, but he could still be a handy player. However, Real Madrid officials will be desperate to land the English international instead, although it is not certain that this will happen.