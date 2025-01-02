Real Madrid

Real Madrid identify Manchester United star as alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are determined to sign a new right-back in 2025, given that Dani Carvajal is currently out long-term with a serious knee injury. Lucas Vazquez is also coming towards the end of his career, so a successor (or two) is needed, and while Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player being pursued right now, he isn’t the only one on the list.

Real Madrid will hope to agree a pre-contract with Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks, but if he decides to stay with Liverpool instead, a likely alternative is Diogo Dalot. As per iNews (via CaughtOffside), Los Blancos are interested in the Portuguese defender, who has had a difficult season at Old Trafford up until now.

There is no doubt that Dalot would be a significant downgrade from Alexander-Arnold, but he could still be a handy player. However, Real Madrid officials will be desperate to land the English international instead, although it is not certain that this will happen.

Tags Diogo Dalot Manchester United Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold

