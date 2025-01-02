Real Madrid consider second offer for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid had their first approach rebuffed by Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite their intention to recruit him in the summer, they are not giving up entirely on bringing him in this season.

Los Blancos feel they have the advantage in terms of a negotiating position, believing that Alexander-Arnold will sign a precontract with them if he does not join in January. As such they are not willing to spend big on Alexander-Arnold in January. However The Times report that Real Madrid are considering coming back in for him to bolster their depleted ranks this season.

Liverpool have thus far made their position clear, even with Real Madrid willing to reach €20-25m to get the deal done. They still hope that they can persuade Alexander-Arnold to sign a contract renewal. The same source explains that no figures were discussed with Liverpool when Real Madrid opened talks, but Carlo Ancelotti is pushing for the deal, with Lucas Vazquez his only natural alternative at right-back due to a sesaon-ending injury to Dani Carvajal.

It seems unlikely that Los Blancos will be successful in their attempt in the winter transfer window, and it has even been suggested by Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher that it is a play by Real Madrid in order to help Alexander-Arnold leave on better terms, with the club turning down offers. Certainly the approach of Real Madrid is one that speaks from a position of confidence though, suggesting they have certain assurances.