Real Madrid and star forward in silence over new contract talks

Real Madrid may be loudly knocking on the door of Trent Alexander-Arnold to discuss a contract with the Liverpool right-back, but the opposite is the case with star forward Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian is out of contract in 2027, and has been receiving no shortage of overtures from Saudi Arabia.

Despite numerous meetings with Vinicius in recent weeks at various events, Real Madrid’s directors are yet to mention a contract renewal to the Brazilian. The matter has not been discussed, but Marca note that it is taken as a given that talks over a new deal will begin in the summer of 2025. His current deal expires in 2027.

Previous reports have detailed that Vinicius was contacted about a renewal last summer, but declined to enter talks respectfully, which is part of what sparked rumours about him listening to Saudi interest. However it seems Vinicius was gambling on himself being in a better negotiating position, and certainly he remains one of their top stars, outperforming Kylian Mbappe so far this season.