La Liga side offered chance to sign son of Zinedine Zidane

Getafe have had a tough season up until now, largely due to their inability to score goals. As such, multiple signings are to be targeted during the winter transfer window, and midfield is an area that Jose Bordalas wants to add options, of which one could be Theo Zidane.

Zidane, who is the son of former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine, has impressed at Segunda side Cordoba this season. He could now be set for a move to La Liga, with Diario AS reporting that he is being considered by Getafe, who have been offered his services in the last few weeks.

Zidane had begun his career at Real Madrid, although he was never close to breaking into the first team. He left last summer in favour of joining Cordoba, but just half a season on, it appears that he has a realistic chance of moving to Spanish football’s top flight with Getafe.