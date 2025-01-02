La Liga clubs considering legal action to declare competition void if Barcelona register Dani Olmo

Barcelona’s attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor could be a landmark moment in the season, and could even affect the direction of the club with Joan Laporta’s presidency on the line according to some. Their La Liga rivals are willing to take action if things do go Laporta’s way though.

After a lengthy meeting on Thursday, it has been reported that Barcelona are optimistic that La Liga will register both Victor and Olmo on Friday, considering their sale of VIP boxes at Camp Nou to the tune of €100m validated. It remains to be seen if La Liga accept that evidence after the deadline.

Breaking: Dani Olmo's position has not changed so far. He wants to play for Barça and he's not entertaining talks with any other club as this stage of the story. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2025

As the case has unfolded in recent weeks, it has been reported on several occasions that other Liga clubs have been pressuring La Liga President Javier Tebas to examine the matter in minute detail, and ensure nothing is overlooked in Barcelona’s favour. Some of the clubs named are Sevilla, Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid.

Now Sport report that various clubs are threatening to take La Liga to court if they register Olmo and Victor, alleging unfair treatment. They are willing to submit a motion to declare the competition void on account of unequal rules. Their view is that in previous cases of a similar nature, there has not been any leniency shown.

This would bellicose action if it were to come to pass, but it is a show of discontent that has been growing in Spain with Barcelona’s financial management. The opinion has been that the Blaugrana have been bending the rules of the salary limit in recent years, and that La Liga have not taken the firm stance they should have.