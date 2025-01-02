Hansi Flick requests change from Barcelona following Robert Lewandowski complaint about eggs

Barcelona are currently on the hunt for a team chef, following a complaint from star forward Robert Lewandowski. Manager Hansi Flick is the one that asked for the change.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s nutrition department, Sporting Director Deco and Joan Laporta’s ex-brother-in-law Alejandro Echevarria are currently conducting interviews for the position of team chef. The change stems from a complaint by Lewandowski on how the eggs were prepared. Flick took the complaint on board and transferred his concern to the club, asking for a professional chef to be recruited.

The German coach has made it clear that he wants to control every aspect of the players’ recovery and fitness, and diet is clearly part of that. That has been seen in the changes to travel for the Blaugrana squad this season. While previously Barcelona would generally return from late away trips the same evening, Flick has ensured that his players stay overnight in order to sleep properly, before returning the following day.