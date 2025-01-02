Girona target ambitious January move for Barcelona star

The 2025 winter transfer window is now open, and it should be a busy time for clubs in La Liga. However, one that is not expected to have much activity is Barcelona, who will not be able to sign because of their well-documented financial woes. Departures are not likely to occur either, although they cannot be completely ruled out.

One player that could leave is Eric Garcia, whose prominence has dropped in recent months. Once Andreas Christensen has returned from injury, he will be fifth-choice central defender, so there are chances for him to be moved on, and as per MD, Girona are plotting a move to re-sign him.

However, a deal has been described as “difficult” to pull off as Girona are only thinking about a loan, which would not suit Barcelona at all. As such, it is likely that this operation will be delayed until the summer, when it would have a good chance of happening.