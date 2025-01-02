Girona consider activating €15m agreement with Tottenham Hotspur

Girona’s summer signings have largely failed to make a significant impact so far this season, with perhaps the best being Bryan Gil, who signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay for head coach Michel Sanchez, and already, the Catalan club are thinking about signing him on a permanent basis.

As per Diario AS, they can do so for €15m, as this is the pre-agreed optional buy clause that was included in last summer’s loan deal. Girona bosses are considering it, having been impressed with Gil’s contributions up until now.

Gil is not counted on at Spurs, so they would welcome Girona triggering that buy clause before the end of the season. His contract at the Premier League club ends in 2026, so there could even be a chance for new negotiations to take place next summer, with a view to the Catalans lower the price that they would have to pay.