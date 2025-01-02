Ghana international closing in on loan move to La Liga side

At one point in time, Joseph Aidoo was the heart of Celta Vigo’s defence, but the former Chelsea centre-back has been thrown off course by a serious Achilles’ tendon injury. Now he is looking to get regular game time once again.

Celta are open to a move in January on loan in order to ease their salary limit situation for the next six months, especially given he has only featured for 162 minutes so far under Claudio Giraldez, in spite of being fit for the whole season. Relevo explain that Las Palmas are best placed for his signature on loan, hoping to strengthen their defence and their bid to stay up. Real Valladolid need similar, and are also interested should his move to Las Palmas break down. With his deal up in 2026, Celta are also hoping that he can potentially attract interest from others for the summer transfer window.

So far Diego Martinez has relied largely on Scott McKenna and Alex Suarez to anchor the centre of his defence, which has looked dramatically improved under him. Meanwhile Mika Marmol has been moved out to the left side of defence, but reportedly could be on the move sooner rather than later. Valladolid are in dire straits, with the worst defence in La Liga by 7 goals.