Espanyol agree deal for 23-year-old Real Madrid defender

Espanyol have had a tough season up until now, but they can given themselves the best possible chance of avoiding relegation if they have a strong winter transfer window. They are expected to be busy, and the first deal is already close to being completed.

A new centre-back has been on the agenda for Los Pericos, and they have identified Pablo Ramon as their top target. As per Diario AS, a deal has been agreed with Real Madrid.

Espanyol will not pay a transfer fee for Ramon, for whom they will take 50% of his rights. It means that Real Madrid will net a 50% sell-on clause, which is something that they have looked to use frequently in the last few years when selling their academy players.

Ramon should be the first of several signings to arrive at the Stage Front Stadium this month. Espanyol will also be targeting a new striker, given that Alejo Veliz is expected to be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur.