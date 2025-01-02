Dani Olmo and Pau Victor cannot leave Barcelona on loan this season

Barcelona find themselves in a potentially ruinous situation regarding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, after La Liga confirmed that the Blaugrana had not provided any recourse to register them before the January deadline. As things stand, neither is able to play for the rest of the season.

It has been reported that both want to remain at the club, and in Olmo’s case, confirmed by his agent. The former RB Leipzig forward even has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave on a free if he is not registered, with all €48m from his six-year contract. For Victor, he will accept the club’s wishes, but has been linked with a move to Real Betis if he is not registered on loan.

However, it seems they will be set for a spell on the sidelines unless Barcelona can find a way to register them. According to MD, neither are able to leave on loan without being registered either. The players must first be registered with a team before they can be loaned, exacerbating their issues. In addition, they will not be available for the Champions League either.