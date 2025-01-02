Carlo Ancelotti dodges questions on Real Madrid transfer window activity

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks, and have supposedly opened talks for the right-back. It is no surprise that Los Blancos are keen to bring him in, having been left without Dani Carvajal for the rest of the season through injury.

The Italian coach, in his first press conference of 2025, was tight-lipped on the matter though, albeit it should be noted that Alexander-Arnold’s name was not mentioned by the local press, with Ancelotti being asked for a more general overview.

“Talking about this is a little more complicated. We’ll see. The only thing I can say is that we have a lot of games in January and we are focused on this. Talking about the market is not easy for me at the moment.”

He was pressed for a second time on the issue. Ancelotti is supposedly pushing Real Madrid to bring Alexander-Arnold in this winter, believing his side to be short. Lucas Vazquez is their only natural option at right-back as thing stand.

“I don’t want to talk, because it’s not the time to talk about this topic here. We’ll see what will happen, taking into account that I am delighted with the squad I have.”

On the new year in general, Ancelotti set his side the challenge of maintaining the atmosphere in the dressing room.

“There are games to win, as always, there is nothing new about 2024. A negative moment happened in November to which the team reacted very well. The team is now very motivated and in better shape. Alaba has started training with us. So far, all good. The atmosphere is good and we must maintain it with only one thing: winning games.”

Los Blancos are confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign for them, be it in the January transfer window or in the summer. With his contract up this year, he can already pen a precontract with Real Madrid. Reportedly they are willing to go as far as €20-25m for Alexander-Arnold in this transfer window, but doing business in January is not something they have made a habit out of in recent years.