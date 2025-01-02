Bundesliga midfielder responds to Barcelona interest – ‘Sometimes I’m asked about it in the dressing room’

Barcelona do not look as if they will be buying a midfielder in the near future, as much due to their finances as the breakout of Marc Casado and the return of Marc Bernal at the start of next season. One of the players that was reportedly to Hansi Flick’s liking was Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller though.

Dubbed the long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, and shooting to fame last season during Stuttgart’s second-place finish in the Bundesliga, Stiller has become a German international in the last year. Flick, who naturally keeps a close eye on German football, was impressed. Yet Stiller has explained he is not concerned about speculation linking him to the Blaugrana.

“Of course there is some speculation about possible changes. Sometimes I am asked about it, even within our dressing room. The subject does not concern me. It is a bad time to concern myself with that. I am at Stuttgart and that is my only goal.”

Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor won't be able to play in the Champions League if they're not registered. @didacpeyret — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2025

“In the world of football everything moves very quickly and you have to be very careful with what you say. But it is clear that I imagine myself staying in Stuttgart. I feel the appreciation of the fans and everyone at the club,” he explained to BILD, as quoted by Sport.

At any rate, Stiller would likely command a large transfer fee with 2.5 years left on his contract, and at the age of just 23. Barcelona could look for a midfielder next summer if they can find the funds, and Frenkie de Jong is sold for a fee, but that remains in hypothetical terroritory as things stand.