Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong on ankle injury – ‘It’s something I have to take into account’

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been through a hellish 2024 with injuries, as a recurring ankle problem kept him out for much of the calendar year. The injury occurred twice during the 2023-24 season, but after happening again during El Clasico in April, he spent the next six months on the sidelines.

Returning to training initially in early June, de Jong aggravated the injury while with the Netherlands national team, he was sent home to recover properly.

“At first I was conerned with the ankle day and night. As soon as I woke up, I felt it immediately. Has it swollen? Has it responded? Now I have almost lost that feeling. However, the ankle has become something that I have to take into account. By this I mean that I will have to continue paying extra attention, in the form of care. For some players it is their knee, and I have it with my ankle,” he told Voetbal International (via Sport).

De Jong also explained his disappointment at not having won more trophies in Catalonia, five years on from joining the club.

“I have to admit that when I signed for Barcelona I did not imagine that I would win only one League, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup after four years. I expected at least double that, so that disappoints me. Things happen and you cannot predict them.”

The Dutch midfielder turns 28 in May, and looking at perhaps his last big contract, will reach a crossroads in his career. He looks to have it tough to get back his spot in the starting XI, with Pedri and Marc Casado looking right at home for Hansi Flick. He also has Gavi competing for minutes in a deeper role, although he was used further forward on one occasion by Flick.