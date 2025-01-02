Barcelona squad have “growing doubts” towards Joan Laporta and board members

Barcelona have been in crisis mode over the last few days, as they desperately work to ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are registered for the second half of the season. They missed the 31st of December deadline, although there is confidence from within that things will be sorted on Friday.

However, there remains a lot of uncertainty, and that has spread to the playing squad. As per Diario AS, Hansi Flick’s players are said to be “perplexed” by the situation, which they consider to be “unprecedented and unexpected”.

Furthermore, it is reported that the first team squad have “growing doubts” towards the club’s hierarchy, which includes president Joan Laporta.

There is no doubt that this is a very tough situation to deal with. Barcelona may still get Olmo and Victor’s registrations over the line, but even if they do, the questions for the board of directors will not go away.