Atletico Madrid have option to re-sign Spanish defender

Last summer, Atletico Madrid brought in Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet as fixes to their problems in central defence. Both have made telling contributions, although with Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta expected to depart at the end of the season, more additions in the position will be needed.

If Lenglet signs on a permanent basis, Atleti would have him, Le Normand and Jose Maria Gimenez as centre-back options, so it is likely that a lower-key signing could be made. That could be Marco Moreno, who left the club last summer to join Portuguese side Farense, where he has been a regular this season.

As per A Bola (via MD), Atleti have a buy-back clause for Moreno, which they could look to activate in the summer. It has been reported that they have been monitoring his progress in Portugal over the last few weeks.

Moreno would be a low-cost signing for Atletico Madrid, and that could be what they need given that they spent big in 2024. It remains to be seen whether they make a move.