Agent confirms Tottenham Hotspur defensive target will leave La Liga club in 2025

Getafe are expected to have a busy winter transfer window, as they seek to improve Jose Bordalas’ squad after an underwhelming start to the season. However, they could instead part ways with star defender Omar Alderete, who has started to attract serious interest.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with Alderete, and now his agent Renato Bittar has stated (via Diario AS) that the Paraguayan international will be leaving Getafe at some stage this year.

“There are four clubs in England who want him. It’s time to take the leap. If it’s not now, he’ll leave Getafe in the summer.”

Getafe would much prefer to retain the services of Alderete, although they will be aware that stopping Premier League clubs from taking their players is extremely difficult. The silver lining is that they can demand €16m in order for a deal to happen, as this is the value of the 27-year-old’s release clause.