The beginning of the end of Joan Laporta? Dani Olmo crisis threatens political move from Barcelona rivals

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has certainly lived on the edge during his second tenure at the club, but it looks like he could be close to falling this time. The debacle involving Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registration, which could leave Hansi Flick without both players for the rest of the season, threatens to provoke a political earthquake at the club.

Laporta was elected back to the presidency in March of 2021, after Josep Maria Bartomeu was removed from power by a vote of no confidence from the members. However he could be facing the same fate now. In Olmo’s case, their star signing, who cost them €55m from RB Leipzig, can leave for free with all €48m due to him from his six-year deal after just six months if he remains unregistered and chooses to do so. Barcelona believe they have done enough to register him, but so far that remains to be seen, and if they are wrong, it is a €103m mistake that will fall squarely on his shoulders.

Both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor are awaiting updates on their situation. They're not listening to offers until their future is clear. @QueThiJugues — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 1, 2025

According to Diario AS, his political rivals are organising in the background to hold this up as the latest piece of evidence that he is not the best president to lead the club. Victor Font, who ran against him in 2020 as part of the Si al Futur group, and Joan Camprubi, who has been putting together another rival group called ‘Som un Clam’ are organising press conferences to address the matter. In some instances, a potential vote of no confidence against Laporta is being discussed.

In order for a vote of no confidence to occur, the motion must collect signatures from 15% of members in order to put the matter to a general vote. That vote then must see at least a two thirds majority (66.6%) to oust the current president in charge.