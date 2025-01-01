Talk of Antony leaving Manchester United for Spain cooled

Manchester United have no shortage of work to do on and off the pitch in January, but one of the players likely to be looking at an exit is Antony. The Brazilian winger has been an afterthought this season for both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

It was revealed by local press that Real Betis had opened talks with United for Antony, discussing a potential loan move. It was acknowledged that Antony would have to forego significant money in order to make the deal happen, and now Relevo have explained that talks are cold. They describe the deal as ‘almost impossible’, simply due to the cost.

One move that could facilitate a Betis move in the market, whether it be for Antony or otherwise, is the departure of Assane Diao. The teenage winger is closing in on a move to Serie A this transfer window. Betis have been operating with a short squad all season, but have been linked with several central midfielders too.