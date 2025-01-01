Serie A midfielder willing to join Real Betis as club-to-club negotiations get underway

Real Betis should be busy during the winter transfer window, given that they are about to close the big-money departure of Assane Diao. He will be heading to Como, and a player from the Serie A could be going in the other direction.

Enzo Le Fee has been a long-time target for Betis. They missed out on his signing last summer as he joined AS Roma, although he has struggled to make an impact in the Italian capital. As such, it is expected that he will be available for loan this month, and Los Verdiblancos are attentive.

As per Relevo, negotiations between Betis and Roma are already underway, with a loan deal being discussed. Le Fee has already given his approval, as he is keen to make the move to the Benito Villamarin.

If a deal is completed, Le Fee would be another creative midfielder in at Betis, who already have Isco, Giovani Lo Celso and Pablo Fornals. It would be interesting to see whether he is utilised by head coach Manuel Pellegrini.