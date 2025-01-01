Saudi Arabia willing to pay Vinicius Junior 10 times what Real Madrid will offer

Real Madrid are immersed in attempts to secure the signatures of Alphonso Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold this January. However perhaps their biggest negotiation is cresting the horizon in the summer.

With his current deal running until 2027, Real Madrid will have to begin contract talks with Vinicius Junior this calendar year. So far the Brazilian has been clear that he wishes to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, but rumours of Saudi Arabian interest in him continue to persist. Vinicius remains grateful to Real Madrid for taking a chance on him at the age of just 16.

According to Cadena SER though, it is not beyond conceivable that the money could sway the minds of both Vinicius and Real Madrid. The Saudi offer for Vinicius could be 10 times the size of the one Real Madrid put on the table, and on the other hand, the club could be faced with an offer of around €400m. Tomas Roncero explains that there is no certainty on what Los Blancos would do if that offer became a reality.

On the one hand, moving to Saudi Arabia seems a backward step in terms of his career, but Vinicius has already secured multiple Champions League and La Liga titles. He could conceivably move to Saudi Arabia and return to European football before he hits his thirties too, having likely made himself the richest footballer in history.