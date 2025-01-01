Real Madrid willing to break contract tradition with Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has been one of Real Madrid’s most consistent performers over the last couple of years. Signed after ending his contract with Chelsea in 2022, the German defender has been a mainstay for Carlo Ancelotti, and he has needed to be given the club’s injury crisis over the last 18 months.

Real Madrid have been delighted with Rudiger’s contributions, so it is no surprise that they intend to offer him a new contract in the coming months. Interestingly, the club could go against their policy in these impending negotiations.

His existing deal ends in 2026, and he would be 33 at this time. Despite this, Marca say that Real Madrid are considering whether to offer him a two-year extension, which would take him through to 2028.

It is almost certain that Real Madrid will look to sign a new central defender in the next couple of years, given that Rudiger and David Alaba are aging, while Eder Militao’s injury problems are also a worry. For now, there is a desire for Ancelotti to stick with what he has.