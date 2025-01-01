Real Madrid move for €58m La Liga star would depend on Rodrygo Goes sale

Real Madrid could be very busy during the 2025 summer transfer window. They are pursuing deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies, while big money could be spent on further additions across the board.

Attack is one position that is well-covered, but the departure of Rodrygo Goes, whose future continues to raise doubts, would open the door for a replacement to be signed. That could be Nico Williams, as Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid are interested in the 22-year-old winger. Barcelona, who missed out on signing him last summer, and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Currently, Williams would be able to leave Athletic Club for €58m, as that is the value of his release clause. This figure would be relatively easy for Real Madrid to pay, although Los Leones are hoping to raise their asking price by offering a new contract before the end of the season.