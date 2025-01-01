Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Sporting CP pair

For La Liga’s big three, defensive signings are sure to be targeted next summer. In the cases of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, both will be in need of at least one central defender, and they appear to have turned their attention to Portugal in their search.

As per ED, Real Madrid and Atleti are both said to be monitoring the situations of Sporting CP pair Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande. Both players have been in fine form this season, which has led to their stock rising. Barcelona are also said to hold an interest in both, although given their financial struggles, it is unlikely that they would be able to compete with their La Liga rivals.

Sporting would almost certainly demand high transfer fees for both Debast and Diomande, and this would make Real Madrid favourites to sign either one, provided that they made a move. However, Atletico Madrid could also make an effort given that they recently sold Arthur Vermeeren for a significant amount of money.