Newcastle United star linked with return to La Liga

Three years ago, Kieran Trippier left Atletico Madrid in order to return to his homeland, where he joined Newcastle United. He has been an outstanding servant for the Premier League side, although his time on Tyneside looks like it could be ending.

Trippier has regularly been linked with a move away from Newcastle in recent months, largely because he has lost his regular starting position. As it turns out, his next destination could be a familiar one in Spain.

As per reports in England (via CaughtOffside), there are clubs in La Liga that are monitoring Trippier’s situation at Newcastle. However, interest is also present from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Trippier’s contract ends in 2026, so he would likely be available for a relatively affordable price, either now or in the summer. As a right-back option, he could be very good for a number of La Liga clubs that are in need of addressing the position.