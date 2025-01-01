Jose Mourinho regrets turning down Florentino Perez at Real Madrid – ‘I knew it was true but…’

Real Madrid have arguably never been as much of a rollercoaster ride as they were under Jose Mourinho, in three turbulent years at the club. Yet he could have extended his stay if he wanted, according to the Portuguese.

Arriving in 2010 to halt the Barcelona machine under Pep Guardiola, his side finished second in his first season, before managing to wrestle the Liga title away for the first time in four years. Guardiola would leave that summer, but Barcelona would return to the summit of La Liga in his final season, before he returned to Chelsea.

Speaking to CdS, as quoted by Diario AS, Mourinho was asked if he had any regrets in his three decades in the game.

“Many, if we talk about games. In terms of professional decisions, the ‘no’ to Florentino [Perez’s] offer to continue. He told me: ‘Mou, don’t leave now, you’ve already done the difficult part, now the best bit begins.’ I knew it was true, but I wanted to return to Chelsea after three years of great challenges in Spain.”

Carlo Ancelotti would then take over from Mourinho, leading Los Blancos to their first Champions League in more than a decade. The Portuguese manager retains a great deal of affection from many in the Spanish capital, but still divides opinion amongst some, who feel that his methods were beneath the club – although clearly not Perez.