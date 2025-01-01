Joan Laporta has no plans to resign Barcelona presidency amid registration mess

Barcelona are currently in the midst of a big crisis, having failed to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before Tuesday’s deadline. Although the club still considers the situation to be open, it has led to a lot of criticism being thrown the way of president Joan Laporta.

It’s not the first time that supporters have turned against Laporta, but it is still very bitter. The pressure is firmly on his shoulders as the club’s financial situation does not appear to be improving. Despite this, Sport have reported that he has no plans to resign from his position as president.

If Laporta does not walk away, he would remain at the helm until at least 2026, which is when the next presidential elections will be held. If it ends up being that Olmo and Victor are not registered, he will surely find it very difficult to be re-elected by Barcelona’s members.