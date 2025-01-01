Frenkie de Jong willing to sign new Barcelona contract

Barcelona will be aiming to finalise several new contracts before the end of the season. The likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo have been in talks in recent weeks, and there is confidence that agreements with all three will be closed in the coming months.

On the other hand, the case of Frenkie de Jong is much less clear. Barcelona recently withdrew a contract offer that had not been answered for months, and it has seemed like a departure was inevitable for the Dutch midfielder. Now, there is hope that he could be staying on in Catalonia.

As per Diario AS, both Barcelona and de Jong are willing to enter into new contract negotiations, and it is expected that these talks will take place in the next few months. However, it will not be straightforward as an agreement on the financials is unlikely to be easy to come by.

If there is no agreement before the end of the season, it is expected that Barcelona will put de Jong on the transfer market for the summer, so as not to lose him for free in 2026.