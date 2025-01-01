Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League interest in Real Betis midfielder

Real Betis should be in store for a busy winter transfer window. The impending sale of Assane Diao to Como will make it possible for at least one or two players to be added to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, although there could be further departures.

Betis had a crisis in midfield a few weeks ago, as injuries to William Carvajal (out for the season), Marc Roca, Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Fornals had meant that Pellegrini only had Sergi Altimira at his disposal. Johnny and Fornals are now back, but Altimira could instead be on his way out of the Benito Villamarin.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Altimira has attracted interest from two clubs in the Premier League, with it also believed that more sides across Europe are keen.

🟢⚪️✨ Two Premier League clubs have shown interest in Sergi Altimira, as Real Betis midfielder’s progress has attracted several clubs. Betis consider Altimira an important player for present and future. pic.twitter.com/9NiFt0Tdxj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2024

Betis view Altimira favourably, so they would be unwilling to allow a departure this month unless an unrejectable offer came in. If so, they would also be scrambling to secure a replacement.