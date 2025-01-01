Espanyol to be left without striker for rest of the season as Tottenham Hotspur make move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz spent the vast majority of 2024 in La Liga. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, and he is currently on loan at Espanyol. However, neither spell has been successful, and the current one looks like it is about to be cut short.

Veliz has only played a handful of matches in the last few months, and this has caused frustration for Spurs. As such, they are already working on terminating their agreement with Espanyol, as reported by Tottenham Hotspur News (via MD).

It is expected that it will be done in the next few days, and at this point, Espanyol will need to search for a new striker to compete alongside Javi Puado and Walid Cheddira. However, there is unlikely to be too many options available to Los Pericos, who will likely look to secure another loan deal, given their financial situation.