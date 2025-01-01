Dani Olmo believes Barcelona will solve registration issue

It has been pandemonium at Barcelona over the last few days, as they rushed to secure the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. However, they were ultimately unable to do so before the 31st of December deadline, although there is still hope that a positive resolution will come in the next 48 hours.

Throughout all of this, Olmo has been a bystander. He has been resigned to watching it all go on, but despite the fact that the initial deadline has passed, the 26-year-old still believes that Barcelona will secure his registration for the second half of the season, as per Diario AS.

For now, Olmo only considers staying on at Barcelona, whom he considers to be the club of his life. There is an option for him to terminate his contract (with full pay) if he is not able to be registered, although this is not being considered by him or his entourage at this stage.