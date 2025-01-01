Big-name Barcelona target set to sign new contract at current club

Left wing is a position that Barcelona intend to strengthen next summer. Presently, Raphinha is the only natural option that Hansi Flick has in the position, given that Ansu Fati has barely been counted on because of continual injury problems.

If Barcelona can finally make their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before next summer’s transfer window opens, they could look to bring in a big name. One player that has been linked is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but it appears that he won’t be someone that can be considered as an achievable signing.

As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sport), Kvaratskhelia is set to sign a new deal with Napoli, which would take him through to 2029. This is expected to bring to an end any speculation about a possible departure, as his contract situation had generated doubts in recent months.

Barcelona will now expect to move on from Kvaratskhelia, and they do still have the likes of Rafael Leao and Nico Williams that they could move for instead.