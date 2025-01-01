Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to take next step forward in injury recovery

It has been almost three weeks since Lamine Yamal injured his ankle during Barcelona’s 1-0 home defeat to Leganes. His absence was felt against Atletico Madrid before the winter break, and his reliance to Hansi Flick’s side is underlined by the fact that they have yet to win a match this season that he has not started.

Lamine Yamal has trained throughout the winter break in anticipation of getting himself fit as soon as possible, and things are going well. As per Diario AS, he is set to be involved in group training during Thursday’s session, as he continues towards his objective of being available for next week’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash against Athletic Club.

He will not be risked for this weekend’s Copa del Rey tie against Barbastro, but barring any setbacks, he should be fine to make the trip to Saudi Arabia early next week. Barcelona will be delighted that his recovery period has gone well, although they will need to make sure that his ankle does not suffer any ill-effects upon his return to action.